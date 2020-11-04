Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.02M (-34.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.