Fate Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.49M (+208.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FATE has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.