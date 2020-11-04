Live Nation Entertainment Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)LYVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.13 vs. $0.71 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.97M (-94.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LYV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.