Roku Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (-90.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $367.48M (+40.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects ARPU of $26.47.
- Over the last 2 years, ROKU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.
