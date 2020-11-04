T-Mobile (TMUS +3.6% ) will pay a $200M fine to the U.S. Treasury to resolve a probe into (now subsidiary) Sprint's claims of federal phone subsidies for which it wasn't eligible.

That marks the biggest fixed-amount settlement in FCC history, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says.

The subsidies came from the Lifeline program for low-income consumers. Sprint was reportedly claiming monthly subsidies for 885,000 Lifeline subscribers even though those subs were not using the service (a potential violation of the FCC's "non-usage" rule).

Along with the $200M civil penalty, Sprint agreed to enter a compliance plan to ensure future adherence.