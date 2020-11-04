3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.98M (-26.6% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gross margin of 39.5%.

Over the last 2 years, DDD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.