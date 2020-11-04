GoPro Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)GPROBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 vs. -$0.42 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $219.4M (+67.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $15.2M.
- Over the last 2 years, GPRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.