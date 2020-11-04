Open Text Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX)OTEXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $758.42M (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.