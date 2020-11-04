Main Street Capital Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)MAINBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 vs. $0.66 in 3Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.59M (-14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.