Park Hotels & Resorts Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)PKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is -$0.62 vs. $0.68 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.54M (-81.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PK has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 8 downward.