EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $641.55M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EPAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.