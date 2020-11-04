Everbridge Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)EVBGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.43M (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVBG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.