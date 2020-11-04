Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 vs. last year's EPS of -$0.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $308.27M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.