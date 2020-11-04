XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-66.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.85B (-7.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Adjusted EBITDA $351.4M vs. guidance of at least $350M.

Over the last 2 years, XPO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.