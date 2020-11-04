Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.14M (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWCH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.