B&G Foods Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ET B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $462.17M (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.