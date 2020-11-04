Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $154.63M (+37.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMRN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.