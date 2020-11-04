Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $767.58M (-22.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Adjusted OIBDA of $100.3M.

Over the last 2 years, LGF.A has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.