Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.73M (-33.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.