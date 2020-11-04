Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.13M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STRA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.