Monster Beverage Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)MNSTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 59.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, MNST has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.