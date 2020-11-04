Assured Guaranty Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAssured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)AGOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-17.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.82M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.