Paylocity Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)PCTYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-58.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.4M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCTY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.