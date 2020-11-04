Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $96.08M (-26.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IRWD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.