ANGI Homeservices Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)ANGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $392.02M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ANGI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.