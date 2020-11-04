Investors remember pandemic plays even amid election backdrop
- The stock market is up briskly on what is believed to be general confidence that a divided government could be the best mix for investors, as well as some relief over what that could mean for taxes and regulatory pressures.
- Despite the intense focus on the U.S. election, COVID-19 is still on the radar of investors with record hospitalization due to the virus recorded in Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota and New Mexico this week. The same warnings from health officials last week over the next two months still apply.
- Some pandemic favorites like Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) +7.13%, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) +4.77%, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) +5.22%, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) +4.44%, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) +5.25%, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) +5.90%, Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) +7.59% and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) +4.66% are outperforming the broad market indexes on the day.
