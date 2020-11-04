T-Mobile US Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-65.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.31B (+65.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects post-paid ARPU of $46.82.
- Over the last 1 year, TMUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.