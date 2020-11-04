WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-46.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.37B (-6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WRK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.