Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +2% ) sprints higher after Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $28 price target, up from $21, as a "leveraged play" on the Boeing 737 MAX's return to service and a general recovery in commercial aircraft production.

Spirit's largest and most profitable program could drive shares higher as certification and initial deliveries "appear likely" by year-end, with deliveries potentially rising sharply in 2021-22 even if Boeing misses its early 2022 production goal, says Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr.

Spirit's free cash flow could reach $375M, or $3.50/share, in 2023 in "a breakout cash year," von Rumohr adds.

