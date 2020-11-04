Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.70 (-112.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.24M (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NTRA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.