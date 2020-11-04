The vote count to decide the next U.S. commander-in-chief is ongoing but healthcare investors do not appear concerned about who will eventually prevail since most industries are up in lockstep with the broad market rally.

It also appears that the GOP will retain a slight majority in the Senate, thereby greatly diminishing Dems' power to revamp U.S. healthcare.

Big Biopharma leaders: Eli Lilly (LLY +14.6% ), AbbVie (ABBV +9.4% ).

Biotech: Biogen (on expected positive Ad Com vote on Alzheimer's drug) (BIIB +40.9% ), gene editors Editas Medicine (EDIT +8.8% ), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA +9.3% ), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP +10.6% ).

Health insurers: UnitedHealth Group (UNH +10.7% ), Cigna (CI +14.2% ), Anthem (ANTM +12.6% ).

Drug wholesalers: AmerisourceBergen (ABC +4.2% ), Cardinal Health (CAH +3.9% ).

Devices: Edwards Lifesciences (EW +3.9% ), Abbott (ABT +3.3% ).

Gene therapy developers: Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE +10.7% ), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +8.3% ).