Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (-11.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects gross margin rate of 37.2%.

Over the last 2 years, HBI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Hanesbrands: What To Look For In Upcoming Q3 Earnings