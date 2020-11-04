Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.97 (+3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $749.04M (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.