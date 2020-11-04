Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.39M (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, COLL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.