Alarm.com Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)ALRMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.51M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.