Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.37M (+15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.