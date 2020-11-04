iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.50 (+32.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.34M (+11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, IRTC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.