Cornerstone OnDemand Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETCornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)CSODBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-32.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.4M (+30.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSOD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.