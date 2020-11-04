Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.01 (-101.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$170.87M (-41.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expects gross margin rate of 47.4%.

Over the last 2 years, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.