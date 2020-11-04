Vector (NYSE:VGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432.4M (-14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VGR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.