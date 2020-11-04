Take-Two Interactive Software Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)TTWOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+141.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $884.68M (-6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTWO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.