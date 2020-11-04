Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $483.64M (+12.9% Y/Y).

Analyst expects ARPU of $127.13.

Over the last 2 years, DBX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.