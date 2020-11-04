BCE (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.76 (-16.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.68B (-5% Y/Y).

Analyst expects capex of C$1.09B.

Over the last 2 years, BCE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.