NortonLifeLock Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)NLOKBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $621.45M (-49.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects billings $615.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, NLOK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.