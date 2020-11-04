Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 vs. -$0.03 in 3Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $137.24M (+28.1% Y/Y).

Analyst expects 4Q bookings estimate of $126.9M.

Over the last 2 years, GLUU has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.