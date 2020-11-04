Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-36.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (+245.4% Y/Y).

Expected gross payment volume of $29.95B.

Over the last 2 years, SQ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward.