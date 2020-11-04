The Trade Desk Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)TTDBy: SA News Team13 Comments
- The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $181.18M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.