S&P 500 on track for best post-election session ever, but banks left out of rally

Nov. 04, 2020 12:37 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), XLV, KBE, KRE, XLFSP500, XLV, KBE, KRE, JPM, BAC, C, PNC, XLFBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor100 Comments
  • Just past noon on the East Coast, the S&P 500 (SP500) is ahead 3.3% as 2020 election votes continue to be counted. The Dow is up 2.9% and Nasdaq 4.35%.
  • Usual favorites like Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Nvidia are up anywhere from 4.5%-9%.
  • Then there's healthcare, with the Health Care Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) ahead a full 6%. Leading that move is Biogen, up 40% on an expected positive Ad Com vote for its Alzheimer's drug.
  • Very much not participating in the day's fun are the banks, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) down 3.45% and the Regional SPDR (NYSEARCA:KRE) off 4.85%. Possibly at issue for the lenders are lower margins thanks to a big post-election plunge in interest rates today. JPMorgan (JPM -1.9%), Bank of America (BAC -2.8%), Citigroup (C -1.7%), PNC Financial (PNC -3.1%).
  • The broader financial sector (XLF +0.3%), though, has turned modestly green thanks in part to big gains from non-interest-sensitive names like Mastercard, PayPal, and BlackRock.
