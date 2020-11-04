Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.11M (+15.2% Y/Y).

Expected Non-GAAP gross margin 90.9%; Non-GAAP operating margin 10.0%.

Over the last 2 years, AYX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.