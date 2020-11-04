Steel stocks tied to the building of U.S. infrastructure trade broadly lower on the increasing likelihood that a Republican Senate and a Biden presidential victory will mean a lighter stimulus package.

Shares of Commercial Metals (CMC -4.4% ), which says 80% of its sales are to the construction industry, sink to their lowest in four months, and U.S. Steel (X -7.2% ), Nucor (NUE -3.4% ) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -5.2% ) also are in the red.

Aluminum maker Alcoa (AA -3.7% ) fell as much as 7% before paring losses.

Caterpillar (CAT -4.6% ) is today's biggest loser on the Dow Jones average with an infrastructure bill now up in the air; also, VMC -5.6% , MLM -3.9% , SUM -5.1% , USCR -4.7% , J -3% , GVA -6.3% .

Investors in the sector had hoped for a "blue wave" election, with Biden's platform calling for a $2T infrastructure package over four years.

CAT has climbed nearly 80% off March lows, but its valuation is "spiking during a time when forecasts show the company's earnings drop like a stone, at least in the near term," Wolf Report writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.